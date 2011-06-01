Karen Dessire

Cats

Karen Dessire
Karen Dessire
  • Save
Cats illustration vector hot pink yellow purple diamond cats gear cog steam self promo
Download color palette

It's finally finished but I won't fully reveal until my portfolio show. So you guys should come out ;) Expect some invites!

7870bfb10ea8f0938bc79a44030ec0ae
Rebound of
Cover Illustration
By Karen Dessire
View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Karen Dessire
Karen Dessire

More by Karen Dessire

View profile
    • Like