Dribbble Invite
Attention all Dribbble members who are still looking for an opportunity to enter at the game and show their skills. I'm giving an invitation to the best player. You have to upload your best shot (400 x 300 px.) and post them on twitter to @jorgedsg. Easy isn't?

Posted on Jun 1, 2011
