Trent Walton

The Usefulness

Trent Walton
Trent Walton
  • Save
The Usefulness unit sans green beige red
Download color palette

Working on slides for Converge SE

The slides will probably all have a dark blue background for safety in the contrast department, but my eyes wanted a break.

047c65e57f8addebe77b8cd5eb2fe521
Rebound of
Jersey
By Trent Walton
View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Trent Walton
Trent Walton
Designer, web builder, music maker

More by Trent Walton

View profile
    • Like