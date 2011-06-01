danijanev

Wedding Photos 3

Wedding Photos 3 logo minimal wedding photo focus one color clean simple
Third draft of the "Wedding Photos" logo. This is one is cleaner, sharper and minimal in every meaning. One color, one line, one focus. Hope you like it :)

