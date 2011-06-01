Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
i have decided to do a little word play, that is to say i'd like to play a game with my fellow dribbblers. this is #2!
if you would like this sent to you in the mail be the first person to paypal me $1.00 USD. this one is 10 X 7, acrylic on canson off-white.
that's right, a buck. I will post one of these a week each wednesday and the first person to paypal the dollar after i have posted it will have it mailed to them. my paypal is lisa@paperbullet.com. please make a comment if you send the $1!
they will not always contain pictures. this one just happened to be a paint sketch floating around the studio.