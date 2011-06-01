Dan Cassaro

THE MOUNTAINS ARE CALLING

THE MOUNTAINS ARE CALLING
Getting all illustrative for the MOMENTUS project. My piece is a homage to the rambling crazy eyed folk hero, John Muir.

Posted on Jun 1, 2011
