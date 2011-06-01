Jim Ramsden

Clever Sods Badge green logo badge texture fabric
Playing around with some logo ideas for a side project. Think I got a bit carried away with this one and crammed in too much detail. This was inspired by a clothing tag.

Posted on Jun 1, 2011
