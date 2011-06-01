Sebastien Gabriel

Price Scrollbar (good version)

Sebastien Gabriel
Sebastien Gabriel
  • Save
Price Scrollbar (good version) price scrollbar ui webdesign freebie green black
Download color palette

An updated and more logical version of my latest freebie ^^.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Sebastien Gabriel
Sebastien Gabriel
Design at Google. Chrome, Chrome OS and Android.

More by Sebastien Gabriel

View profile
    • Like