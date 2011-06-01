Dennis J Fesenmyer

Camp Whisperingpines

Dennis J Fesenmyer
Dennis J Fesenmyer
Camp Whisperingpines camp owl forest
Designing a logo for the camp - the most important elements - their new lodge (lots of money spent there), trees (natch), and the mexican spotted owl - which is protected, and they went through 3 years of legal / environmental hoops to protect the habitat while doing their upgrades. I'm relatively happy with all of it, but the "camp" type.

Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Dennis J Fesenmyer
Dennis J Fesenmyer

