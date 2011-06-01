Sean Farrell

LaunchFarm Logo

Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
Hire Me
  • Save
LaunchFarm Logo logo carrot rocket launch
Download color palette

A pretty fun project running through fixel at the moment. Credits to Roy for leading the way with rocketing veggies.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
I make logos that mean something.
Hire Me

More by Sean Farrell

View profile
    • Like