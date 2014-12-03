Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Flat Icons on Dribbble [FREE Download]

Flat Icons on Dribbble [FREE Download] download freebie free web flat icon ui interface kit ux
  1. flat_icons.png
  2. flat_icons.fw.png

Created and modified into 24px icon set in illustrator and compiled them in fireworks. This is a work in progress for our new real estate website project that I am working on. I will share rest of the icons afterwards. Feel fee to download the fireworks file and explore. Thanks!

Posted on Dec 3, 2014
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

