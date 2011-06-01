Danilo Oliveira

ws CPU gauge

Danilo Oliveira
Danilo Oliveira
  • Save
ws CPU gauge chrome gauge cpu
Download color palette

A CPU gauge made for a client. (this is a intermediary state, not the final one)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Danilo Oliveira
Danilo Oliveira
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Danilo Oliveira

View profile
    • Like