Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Olivier Pineda

MapTrip // Dashboard

Olivier Pineda
Olivier Pineda
Hire Me
  • Save
MapTrip // Dashboard ux ui interface dashboard user experience flat mobile ios app application freelance seempl studio
MapTrip // Dashboard ux ui interface dashboard user experience flat mobile ios app application freelance seempl studio
Download color palette
  1. maptrip-01.png
  2. MapTrip-01-big.jpg

Hey Dribbblers,

Here's a new GPS app. What do you think?

TWITTER / BEHANCE

Olivier Pineda
Olivier Pineda
🚀 Enthusiast Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Olivier Pineda

View profile
    • Like