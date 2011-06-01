Sean Farrell

23rd Street Capital Logo

Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
Hire Me
  • Save
23rd Street Capital Logo logo type number rebound
Download color palette

I have been trying to put an 'rd' on this thing and just can't get it to look right. Anyone care to rebound me? I feel like I've been looking at it too long, would love some outside perspective.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
I make logos that mean something.
Hire Me

More by Sean Farrell

View profile
    • Like