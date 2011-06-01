Jeff Broderick

iPhone Wallpaper

Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Hire Me
  • Save
iPhone Wallpaper wallpaper iphone retina iphone4
Download color palette

Here is a wallpaper I worked on for the promotion of @stratusapp. I will have a few more coming too! :D

Check it out large!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Your mom's favorite product designer designer.
Hire Me

More by Jeff Broderick

View profile
    • Like