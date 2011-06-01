Gábor Suhajda

Moquu for iPhone | Build mechanism

sketch popup build draft ios iphone moquu
We had hard times finding out how to cut up and build these popups, but we found the solution thanks to this little sketch. The small arrows pointing out of the panel caused the headache, because these popups are very dynamic now and they rotate depending on the actual orientation of the device. Plus we had to consider the active/inactive states of the options.

Jun 1, 2011
