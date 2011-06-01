superdeluxesam

Text Size Rebound

superdeluxesam
superdeluxesam
  • Save
Text Size Rebound text-size ui iphone design graphics
Download color palette

Something was bothering me about the alignment of the two T's. Maybe you've already considered this, but I was wondering if something like this might look a bit better? (Apologies for the slightly messy editing, I was in a hurry!)

656cb0c4d8a51cb0806144c58d2d7dfb
Rebound of
Adjust Text Size
By Jared Cunha
View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
superdeluxesam
superdeluxesam

More by superdeluxesam

View profile
    • Like