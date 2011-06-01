Patrick Algrim

MyZeus on your iPad

Patrick Algrim
Patrick Algrim
  • Save
MyZeus on your iPad ipad movies myzeus
Download color palette

Mmmm, high quality screen captures are tasty. Your friends are tasty too. When your get your MyZeus account, just visit MyZeus on your iPad! All beta invitations being sent this week.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Patrick Algrim
Patrick Algrim

More by Patrick Algrim

View profile
    • Like