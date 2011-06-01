Steve Hamaker

Crossfitbrigade2

Steve Hamaker
Steve Hamaker
Hire Me
  • Save
Crossfitbrigade2 logo branding icon
Download color palette

Here is the non-distressed version in another color. I tweaked the star a bit, too. Thanks for the good feedback!

83e5c75199f3b6a4ddffd67b775f3117
Rebound of
CrossFit Brigade
By Steve Hamaker
View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Steve Hamaker
Steve Hamaker
Identity Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Steve Hamaker

View profile
    • Like