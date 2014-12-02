We're making a book!

It's been quite a year over at Rocketship.fm and to celebrate we've poured through over 100 interviews, and pulled out the best quotes from our guests.

We've scoured through our favorite episodes of 2014 in search of the best insights from the entrepreneurs we've interviewed, and pulled it all together into a book.

If you're interested in learning more or want to pre-order the book visit http://rocketship.fm/2015/ (only on sale until December 31st)