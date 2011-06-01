Laura Hatcher

Oyster Recovery Partnership Imact Brochure Cover

This cover design features the initials "ORP" die-cut to reveal photos reflective of the Oyster Recovery Partnership's mission: "Restoring our oyster. Cleaning our Bay. Preserving our future."

Posted on Jun 1, 2011
