Hog Hunters

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Every year a group of my closest pals and I take a trip. A trip that has been deemed the Man Trip. We climb mountains, do Vegas, canoe, travel to historic baseball fields etc. This year we went on a wild boar hunt in Oklahoma. I had never fired a gun prior to this weekend and still have never harmed any animals with fire arms ( i am an awful shot). Each year my role is to design a t-shirt for me and my pals. This was 2011's.