MICA Continuing Studies Catalog Spread

Interior spread design for the MICA continuing studies summer catalog. The concept for the book was "I go to MICA" and highlighted the diversity of individuals attending and the programming offered by the college. This particular spread appealed to undergrads wishing to take summer courses - on one side international programs and on the other classes on campus. Both images feature bridges -- one in Madrid, one in Baltimore -- further adding to the reflecting quality of the spread.