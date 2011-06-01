Laura Hatcher

YAMD Resource Guide Cover

This year's Resource Guide for Young Audience's of Maryland took on a comic book theme graphically. The idea of "Arts Heroes" is meant to carry through their future publications and capital campaign.

Posted on Jun 1, 2011
