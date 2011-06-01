Oscar Barber

Sidebar multilevel navigation - santjoanweb.com
Sidebar navigation displaying the index page link, main category and subcategories. In this case you can see sublevel options on the sidebar where "Els orígens" is the selected/active option.

The main menu on the header will display only the main category. In case an specific category has a nested subcategory it will be listed only on the sidebar navigation when this main category will be selected.

Posted on Jun 1, 2011
