Young Audience's Roster of Artists Catalog - interior page

Young Audience's Roster of Artists Catalog - interior page artist kids fun
This year's Resource Guide for Young Audience's of Maryland took on a comic book theme graphically. The idea of "Arts Heroes" is meant to carry through their future publications and capital campaign.

Posted on Jun 1, 2011
