JHU/NY State Adolescent AIDS Transition bookcover

This is a portion of the cover designed for the book "Transitioning HIV-Infected Adolescents Into Adult Care" by Johns Hopkins University and the NY State Health Department. The theme of the red arrow was carried throughout the book, literally transitioning the reader from one area of text to another.

Posted on Jun 1, 2011
