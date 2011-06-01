Hannes Kleist

Can't get the typo right

Can't get the typo right itunes app store promotion
Our TV-Guide/EPG app might be featured in the App Store.

I just can't get the typo right.
Please help.

"Fernsehzeitung" means "TV Guide" in German

Full image here:
www.stanwood.de/stage.png

Posted on Jun 1, 2011
