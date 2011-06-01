Anthony Casey

Grand Ideas

Grand Ideas work council bins location ideas
Putting together a lot of ideas into a cohesive sort of plan/presentation. Borrowing ideas from all over the place. This particular bins idea is all very lovely, but I have severe doubts on whether it will ever be possible in the real world. At least for the foreseeable future.

Posted on Jun 1, 2011
