Mevolution Final Logo

Mevolution Final Logo mevolution final logo mark blue green retro gear gladiator helmet circle m developments
This is the final logo and color scheme chosen by the client. Thanks for all the feedback, really appreciate it.

Rebound of
Mevolution Logo Concepts
By Yassine Bentaieb
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
