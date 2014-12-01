Digits identity, pt 2

Designing logos isn't my favorite thing to do, but the great part about this project was revisiting those graphic design 101 lessons—that are always relevant, but for some reason, still felt like a nice departure from my web design day-to-day.

Anyways, I learned a lot about scaling a logo type like this for different sizes, screens, and placements (from differing rounded corner radiuses to spacing), and will be thrilled if I never have to kern the word "digits" again : )