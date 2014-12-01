Digits identity, pt 2

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Designing logos isn't my favorite thing to do, but the great part about this project was revisiting those graphic design 101 lessons—that are always relevant, but for some reason, still felt like a nice departure from my web design day-to-day.
Anyways, I learned a lot about scaling a logo type like this for different sizes, screens, and placements (from differing rounded corner radiuses to spacing), and will be thrilled if I never have to kern the word "digits" again : )