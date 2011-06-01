Julien Poirier

My iPhone Velleda® Slate

Julien Poirier
Julien Poirier
  • Save
My iPhone Velleda® Slate icon iphone app bic pen white
Download color palette

Test for an icon app. What do you think about it?
(only the Bic's logo is not vector).

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Julien Poirier
Julien Poirier

More by Julien Poirier

View profile
    • Like