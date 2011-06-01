Ryan Putnam

Cork Texture Update

Ryan Putnam
Ryan Putnam
  • Save
Cork Texture Update illustrator vector texture cork typography stamp seal
Download color palette

Made some changes based on the feedback from the previous shot. This time, I vectorized a scan instead of creating from scratch. Seem to translate better than the previous one. Thoughts?

D0468f2f91585a9d94f42d46990acee6
Rebound of
Cork Texture?
By Ryan Putnam
View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Ryan Putnam
Ryan Putnam
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ryan Putnam

View profile
    • Like