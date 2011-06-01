Andrew Pautler

Pautler Brewery Label (on Bottle)

Pautler Brewery Label (on Bottle)
I think I am going to go with the one on the left. I made some slight changes (darkened the middle, added some shadows, inner glows, etc.). I think it's look pretty good. Any final suggestions before I head to the printer?

Pautler brewery color options
Pautler Brewery Color Options
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
