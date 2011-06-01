Jonno Riekwel

Simple widget is simple

Jonno Riekwel
Jonno Riekwel
Hire Me
  • Save
Simple widget is simple webapp element
Download color palette

You don't have to like this. I'm just proud that this is the result of days and days of trying to find the right style for this web app.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Jonno Riekwel
Jonno Riekwel
iA/UI/UX Designer and Front-end Developer.
Hire Me

More by Jonno Riekwel

View profile
    • Like