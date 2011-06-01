Jeremy Girard

Jawa Footer

Jawa Footer website star wars brown blog footer illustration
Part of a new art directed blog article I will be adding to my site next week. The title is "A Match Made in Tattooine" and the design has a Star Wars theme to it.

This particular shot shows the bottom of the article and the very top of the site's footer - including an illustration where my normal "crowned pumpkin" icon is replaced with a little Jawa.

Posted on Jun 1, 2011
