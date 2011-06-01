Dennis Eusebio

One Spark Teaser Shot

Dennis Eusebio
Dennis Eusebio
  • Save
One Spark Teaser Shot jacksonville video
Download color palette

My favorite shot from the video. Was a total accident and just came from playing around at @varick's for hours on end.

See the full video here:
http://vimeo.com/24464667

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Dennis Eusebio
Dennis Eusebio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dennis Eusebio

View profile
    • Like