Jeremy Girard

Gaffi Sticks Icon

Jeremy Girard
Jeremy Girard
  • Save
Gaffi Sticks Icon website star wars brown blog nav header
Download color palette

Part of a new art directed blog article I will be adding to my site next week. The title is "A Match Made in Tattooine" and the design has a Star Wars theme to it.

This particular shot shows part of the nav and header (complete with my "gaffi sticks" icon) as well as the main title of the article.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Jeremy Girard
Jeremy Girard

More by Jeremy Girard

View profile
    • Like