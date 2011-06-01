Quite a few app ideas go through the robocat office on any given day, and sometimes i'll do a proof of concept in photoshop real quick to get a feel for it.

A while back we played around with some ultra simple data presenting apps, executed in a detailed fashion (very thermo'ish) here's a really simple one presenting the UV index for a given location along with some informative text. I imagined the lighting behind the orb to pulsate differently depending on the level of radiation outside. Not sure if there's enough in this app to actually merit the concept - but a couple of people (namely people with children) asked us for something like this. Besides, there's quite a few apps out there that already has this covered, but as we've seen before that doesn't mean that it can't be made in a more pleasing way. Would you use something like this?

