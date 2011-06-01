Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Quite a few app ideas go through the robocat office on any given day, and sometimes i'll do a proof of concept in photoshop real quick to get a feel for it.
A while back we played around with some ultra simple data presenting apps, executed in a detailed fashion (very thermo'ish) here's a really simple one presenting the UV index for a given location along with some informative text. I imagined the lighting behind the orb to pulsate differently depending on the level of radiation outside. Not sure if there's enough in this app to actually merit the concept - but a couple of people (namely people with children) asked us for something like this. Besides, there's quite a few apps out there that already has this covered, but as we've seen before that doesn't mean that it can't be made in a more pleasing way. Would you use something like this?
___
Get My Industry Standard Design Resources
at 📐👉 applypixels.com
Premium Evolving Icon & UI templates (& a bunch of freebies)