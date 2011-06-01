Mark Forrester

Woo In Blighty

Woo In Blighty woothemes map twitter
We've just gone live with our WooThemes company trip website called "Woo in Blighty". It's a simple one pager making extensive use of Twitter and Twitpics API to display all our up to the minute happenings whilst in London.

A Google Map pin points our locations based on Twitter geo-location. Development by @jeffikus.

Posted on Jun 1, 2011
