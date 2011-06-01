Iain

iainspad refresh part 5 - the grids strike back.

iainspad refresh part 5 - the grids strike back. grid web design league gothic graublau helvetica texture background
Just thought I'd upload a shot of a close up of the Grid. I'm actually quite chuffed with it. :-)

Posted on Jun 1, 2011
