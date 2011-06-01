Cory Angen

Thirty Years

Cory Angen
Cory Angen
  • Save
Thirty Years lettering cursive hand-drawn banner red green
Download color palette

As of Monday, my parents have been married for 30 years.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Cory Angen
Cory Angen

More by Cory Angen

View profile
    • Like