Victor Vasquez

Back Graphic For Jersey

Victor Vasquez
Victor Vasquez
  • Save
Back Graphic For Jersey logo typography
Download color palette

Back side of team jersey, a complementing variation of the front.

F0b82a83c20dc53b773044b97422e039
Rebound of
Bike Jersey Patches 2 V2
By Victor Vasquez
View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2011
Victor Vasquez
Victor Vasquez

More by Victor Vasquez

View profile
    • Like