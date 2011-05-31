Dennis P Kramer

DKv3

Dennis P Kramer
Dennis P Kramer
  • Save
DKv3 monogram d k
Download color palette

Another possible route I'm considering. Something about owning those sharp angles is appealing.

575b66d9457386744572e956af167431
Rebound of
DK v2
By Dennis P Kramer
View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Dennis P Kramer
Dennis P Kramer

More by Dennis P Kramer

View profile
    • Like