Tanya Maifat

"Feather" icon set. Part 2.

Tanya Maifat
Tanya Maifat
  • Save
"Feather" icon set. Part 2. icon glyph retro radio tumblr twitter moleskine shoes photoshop
Download color palette

Z-z-z-z...

Ecab8f73fd2ac953deb2a7a59f2c1f3f
Rebound of
"Feather" icon set.
By Tanya Maifat
View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Tanya Maifat
Tanya Maifat

More by Tanya Maifat

View profile
    • Like