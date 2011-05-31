Michael Jeter

Southernhousewife

Southernhousewife sixties 60s vintage retro texture southern housewife woman phone hair
digging deeper into my feminine 60's housewife self. this is part of a website i'm designing about storytelling.

inspired by the amazing illustration duo Naiad and Walter Einsel.

Posted on May 31, 2011
