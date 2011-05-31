Phil Letourneau

Business Cards

Business Cards print oomph business card
My new business cards!

Duplex French Paper, 100# and 140# stock
Letterpressed text on both sides
Screenprinted "Oomph" with a pearlescent white ink

Oh, and the website isn't live yet... stay tuned. Centrix.ca still for the time being.

Posted on May 31, 2011
