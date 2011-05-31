Mathieu Beaulieu

Mathieu Beaulieu
Mathieu Beaulieu
Mr.2 Logo tag graffiti logo design candy flag vectorial cartoon color
I did this logo/tag for fun.
I'm usually using Mr.2 as my nickname in gaming ( ^_^ )'
I will use it in a future illustration I'm working on...

Posted on May 31, 2011
Mathieu Beaulieu
Mathieu Beaulieu
Hi, Here's my stuff. Enjoy!

