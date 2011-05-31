Doc Reed

Hopscotch2

Doc Reed
Doc Reed
Hire Me
  • Save
Hopscotch2 poster sketch
Download color palette

Thinkin of going with more of a light cartoon feel. Yes...No...

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Doc Reed
Doc Reed
Imagining designs for companies with a fire in their belly.
Hire Me

More by Doc Reed

View profile
    • Like