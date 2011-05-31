Jonathan Minns

Rules Can Be Broken

Jonathan Minns
Jonathan Minns
  • Save
Rules Can Be Broken typography type green texture bodoni serif old style
Download color palette

Follow up from a tutorial in Issue 150 of Computer Arts Projects in the UK

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Jonathan Minns
Jonathan Minns
Indpendent Visual Designer from the North East.

More by Jonathan Minns

View profile
    • Like